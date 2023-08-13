Tarno Brewers can't break through in 2-0 loss to Cass County

Aug. 12—JAMESTOWN — Two errors made the difference between the Tarno Brewers' hopes for a three-peat continuing and them falling short as they lost 2-0 to the Cass County Catfish on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Jack Brown Stadium.

The loss means the Brewers will not win the AA state title for the first time since 2020.

"It's never fun to lose," Brewers shortstop Danny Fischer said. "The goal of any state tournament is just to get to the championship and then anything can happen because it's a one-game winner take all. Unfortunately this year we weren't able to do that, again that's baseball, it happens. Credit to the Catfish, they deserved this one today."

The Catfish opened the scoring in the first inning when they scored on an error to make it 1-0. The score stayed that way until the fourth inning when the Catfish's Nick Holm came up with the bases loaded and nobody out and he grounded to the third basemen who threw home for the out but the throw down to first went through the legs of first basemen Aaron Pugh and into right field allowing a run to score and make it 2-0.

"I think the first inning we had a couple walks, maybe a hit by pitch," Fischer said. "Throughout the game I think we had three errors, it was a lot of unforced stuff, which is unfortunate, kind of leaves a bad taste in your mouth. But that's how baseball goes, credit to them they put the ball in play and made things happen on the basepaths. We couldn't get the big hit when we needed it which is again unfortunate but that's baseball."

The Brewers got their second hit of the day in the bottom of the fourth when Torrance Devore hit an infield single. In the inning, the Brewers stranded runners on second and third with one out. The Brewers finished the day with five hits.

CC 2, TB 0

CC: 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 2 3 1

TB: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 5 3

WP: Brendan Maasjo, LP: Jace Groseclose