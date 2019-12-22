Tarkanian Classic: The Bossi Awards

L8ny4r9bkzz9ftwtmlfx

LAS VEGAS -- The Tarkanian Classic featured many of the West Coast's top players and after four days in Sin City, Eric Bossi has awards for players like five-star point guard Daishen Nix.



PROGRAM CHANGER

Recruitment: Signed with UCLA.



Why the award: Nobody at the Tarkanian Classic is going to be more important to the program they have signed with than Nix will be to UCLA. The guy makes people better and he wins. As usual he passed the ball and defended at a high level but his jumper looked much improved and he's become much more vocal. Mick Cronin got himself a stud.



STATEMENT MAKER

Recruitment: Signed with Arizona State.



Why the award: How high will Bagley be ranked in our next update to the 2020 Rivals150? That still needs to be determined, but he will certainly move up from his current spot of No. 52. Nobody at the Tarkanian Classic made a bigger impression in terms of improvement, athleticism, size and production. Bagley deserves to be in the conversation for post season All-Star games like the McDonald's All-American game and looks like a monster get for the Sun Devils.



MR. MVP

