Tariq Woolen's best plays vs. Lions Week 4
Watch Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen's best plays vs. Detroit Lions in the the Week 4 matchup.
Watch the Game Highlights from Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks, 10/02/2022
Joel Embiid, James Harden, PJ Tucker, and Danuel House Jr. are all out for the Philadelphia 76ers as they take on the Brooklyn Nets.
The two NBA and NFL stars had a great back-and-forth exchange on Twitter on Monday.
Highest and lowest Saints PFF grades from Week 4 vs. Vikings: Latavius Murray leads the offense, Demario Davis paces the defense
John Harbaugh is standing firmly by his decision to go for it on a late fourth down last weekend. “It's easy to make a safe decision that just puts it on the players,” the Baltimore coach said Monday. The Bills kicked the winning field goal with no time remaining — shortly after Baltimore's Lamar Jackson threw an interception on fourth down from the Buffalo 2-yard line.
Tom Brady fired off an A+ tweet the day after Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated the Buccaneers in Week 4.
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
The beauty, in this instance, was in the details.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Giants running back Saquon Barkley said late last week that he feels like he’s back to being the player he was during his first couple of years in the NFL, but Sunday’s game against the Bears offered Barkley a chance to do something new. Daniel Jones left the game with an ankle injury and backup [more]
JuJu Smith-Schuster throws shade at the Steelers coaches.
Tom Brady heaped more praise on Patrick Mahomes Sunday night after what very well could be the final meeting between the two superstar quarterbacks.
The Giants offense was all Saquon Barkley through the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
After Wisconsin's surprising firing of head coach Paul Chryst, the program will have plenty of options to turn to as its head leader.
Former Vol Cordarrelle Patterson placed on injured reserve by Atlanta.