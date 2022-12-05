Tariq Woolen's best plays vs. Rams Week 13
Watch Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen's best plays vs. the Los Angeles Rams from Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.
Watch Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen's best plays vs. the Los Angeles Rams from Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.
Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players and what their PFF grades were following their Week 13 loss vs. Packers.
With Aaron Jones missing time due to injury, his backup gets chance to shine, both rushing and receiving; Baltimore backfield to get more crowded.
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
With Panthers planning to waive QB Baker Mayfield, speculation leads to him joining 49ers after Garoppolo's injury. But other teams may be in the mix.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Theres nothing like a mothers love, especially after your first big win in the NFL.
Despite two teams with losing records giving up on Mayfield in such a short period of time, there will be some teams interested in Cleveland's starting QB from 2018-2021.
Mayfield lasted just seven games in Carolina.
Josh Schrock has the latest NFL Power Rankings follow the Week 13 Sunday games.
We love it when a guy bets on himself. If he wins, we can applaud him. If he loses, it’s not our money. Soon-to-be-former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a huge bet on himself to facilitate a trade from Cleveland. He would have made $19.9 million with the Browns, fully guaranteed. He gave up $4.6 [more]
The Panthers released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday, just months after trading a draft pick to the Browns in exchange for the former top pick.
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.
San Francisco's coaches and players have seen Brock Purdy performance in practice, so his ability to step in for Jimmy Garoppolo on short notice didn't come by surprise to them.
Will the Patriots remove Matt Patricia's offensive play-caller responsibilities in the near future? Bill Belichick addressed that question with an answer that should raise a few eyebrows.
Blame this one on a coaching decision.
Prior to his and the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Bengals on Sunday, UC great Travis Kelce visited this local restaurant on Saturday.
"I'm coming, and when I get here, it's gonna be changed."
Who is Brock Purdy? He was 2022's Mr. Irrelevant, but now he's poised to take over as starting quarterback and make a little history.
The quarterback was the 262nd and final pick in the 2022 draft. When he suddenly found himself playing against a hot Dolphins team he delivered