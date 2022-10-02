Tariq Woolen turns INT of Jared Goff into Seattle pick-six

The belief the Detroit Lions had turned the corner is going in the wrong direction.

Dan Campbell’s enthusiasm had many believing the Lions were ready to menace.

The only thing they are doing this year is adding to the misery of their fans that has gone on for decades.

On Sunday, they were facing the Seattle Seahawks. In addition to making Geno Smith look like vintage Russell Wilson, Lions QB Jared Goff was throwing to the other team.

He found Tariq Woolen in the third quarter and the Seattle CB returned it 40 yards for a score.

After the PAT, the Seahawks had scored 31 points and had a 16-point lead in the third quarter.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire