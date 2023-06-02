Tariq Woolen on track to return for training camp

Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen attended the team’s organized team activities Thursday, watching from the sideline while wearing a black sleeve on his right knee.

Woolen underwent arthroscopic surgery two weeks ago to repair cartilage damage. He was injured during offseason workouts on the field between plays of a no-contract, no-pads drill.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he expects Woolen back for training camp.

“It was really an unusual occurrence,” Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “He didn’t have a play where he got hurt. He was in between plays, getting ready to go get lined up and felt something. It wasn’t bad, and then before the play started he sat down and felt his knee [that] something was wrong.

“Fortunately, everything went great [in surgery]. You can see him. He’s getting around terrific already. It’s, hopefully, a 4-to-6-week-type deal.”

Mike Jackson took first-team snaps at right cornerback in place of the 2022 Pro Bowler. First-round pick Devon Witherspoon will start at left cornerback, but he has been limited as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

