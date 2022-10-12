Tariq Woolen a ‘serious candidate’ for Defensive Rookie of the Year

You can only fly under the radar so long when you’re balling out the way Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen is.

Seattle’s fifth-round rookie has been one of the best lock-down DBs in the NFL this year. He’s posted three interceptions and his passer rating allowed is among the lowest in the league. It seems folks are starting to catch on. Watch Brian Baldinger at NFL Network break down Woolen’s game against the Saints and call him a serious candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

.@Seahawks @_Tariqwoolen is a serious candidate for DROY. Has locked down the RCB position in Seattle since day 1! Runs like the wind Fluid. Ball Skills. Instincts. It’s all there! #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/a6DFcpE6wQ — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 12, 2022

