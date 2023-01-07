Tariq Woolen, Sauce Gardner share mutual respect following Week 17 game

Richard Sherman vs. Darrelle Revis this is not. While there’s some healthy debate as to who the better corner this, there doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen and Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Watch the two rookie stars embrace after last week’s game and share some mutual respect.

#Jets rookie CB @iamSauceGardner and #Seahawks rookie @_Tariqwoolen had a great conversation after the game about their future and careers ❤❤ "Why they trying to make us beef for no reason?"pic.twitter.com/hKuTR6NJC0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 7, 2023

List

Seahawks make 4 moves ahead of Week 18 matchup with Rams

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire