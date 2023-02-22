Tariq Woolen roasts Russell Wilson for his unique build

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

Russell Wilson went from being one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL to the butt of every joke in less than a year. The latest dunk on Russ comes from Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen.

Watch Woolen describe Wilson looking like a sack of potatoes on the 2 Up 2 Down podcast.

More Videos!

Marshawn Lynch reveals how much the NFL fined him for not speaking to media

Josh Gordon shines in XFL debut for Seattle Sea Dragons

Marshawn Lynch on Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: 'He is a psychologist'

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories