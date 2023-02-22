Tariq Woolen roasts Russell Wilson for his unique build

Russell Wilson went from being one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL to the butt of every joke in less than a year. The latest dunk on Russ comes from Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen.

Watch Woolen describe Wilson looking like a sack of potatoes on the 2 Up 2 Down podcast.

Tariq Woolen said Russ is built like a sack of potatoes

😂😂pic.twitter.com/2jj6laoeFy — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire