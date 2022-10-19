The Seahawks have gotten off to a solid 3-3 start, allowing only nine points in last week’s victory over the Cardinals.

One of their young defensive players has now been rewarded for his part in the performance.

Cornerback Tariq Woolen has been named NFC defensive player of the week.

A rookie fifth-round pick out of Texas-San Antonio, Woolen had five tackles with an interception and a fumble recovery in Sunday’s win. According to the league, Woolen is the first rookie since 1970 to have an interception and a fumble recovery in consecutive games.

Woolen has been a takeaway magnet, recording an interception in four straight games. He had a pick-six in the team’s victory over the Lions in Week Four.

The Seahawks will make their first of two trips to SoFi Stadium this season on Sunday when they play the Chargers.

Tariq Woolen named NFC defensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk