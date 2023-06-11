Tariq Woolen’s knee, throwback uniforms and more Seahawks news for Cardinals fans

We are at the end of another week in the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the NFC West to see what is new with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What has been going on with the Seattle Seahawks?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Tariq Woolen out 4-6 weeks

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Woolen recently had arthroscopic surgery on his knee. However, he is expected to be out four to six weeks, so he should be ready for training camp.

Seahawks sign 2nd-round pick

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals’ only unsigned draft pick is second-round pick B.J. Ojulari. The Seahawks signed Derick Hall, their second-round pick.

CB Mike Jackson gets high praise from Pete Carroll

David Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson, a bit of a journeyman at cornerback, got high praise from head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll said Jackson had the best camp on the team.

Ken Walker doesn't crack top 10

Walker had a fantastic rookie season in 2022, rushing for more than 1,000 yards.

PFF ranks him just outside the top-10 running backs in the NFL.

Throwback unis once or twice in 2023

The Seahawks will wear throwback uniforms in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns. They might do it in Week 13 against the Cowboys.

