Tariq Woolen has knee scoped, is expected to be out until training camp

Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen won’t be doing anything on the field for the rest of the team’s offseason program.

ESPN reports that Woolen had arthroscopic surgery on his knee on Tuesday. He is expected to be sidelined until training camp as he recovers from the operation.

The injury occurred during the team’s offseason workouts last week.

Woolen started every game for the Seahawks after being selected in the fifth round of last year’s draft. He had a league-high six interceptions and returned one of them for a touchdown while also recording 63 tackles, a forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries.

His absence will allow for players like first-round pick Devon Witherspoon and sixth-round pick Jerrick Reed to see more reps as they try to replicate Woolen’s successful transition from college to the pros.

