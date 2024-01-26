Who is Tariq Hayer? Rutgers offers a four-star defensive back

On Thursday, Rutgers football sent out an offer to Tariq Hayes. The defensive back is an elite ballhawk and one of the top players in the nation.

And in many ways, Hayes fits the mold of what Rutgers football looks for from their defensive backs. He is a solidly built 6-foot and 175 pounds with a good wingspan.

Hayer is a class of 2025 recruit from St. John’s (Washington, D.C.). He holds offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Louisville, Mayland, Minnesota, Penn State, South Carolina and Wisconsin among others.

He is a four-star recruit and ranked No. 114 in the nation by 247Sports.

Playing primarily as a safety, Hayer is a physical presence as a very effective blitzer. He reads and reacts well with good natural instincts for the ball.

A strong tackler, Hayer is impressive in his ability to make plays in the run defense.

He is good in pursuit and tackles good angles on ball carriers.

In addition to playing football, he also runs track. He has a 4.6 time in the 40.

Rutgers got strong contributions from their secondary this past season as they finished 7-6 while playing the second-toughest schedule in the nation. They beat Miami in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire