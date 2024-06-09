Tarik Skubal clocks 101.7 mph pitch, fastest for any Detroit Tigers pitcher since 2015

We knew Tarik Skubal threw gas. But we didn't know he threw Joel Zumaya-level gas.

Skubal, the frontrunner for the American League Cy Young award, typically throws his four-seam fastball in the upper 90s. In 2024, his fastball has averaged 96.7 mph, but he has shown the ability to ramp up, even hitting the 100 mph mark once this season.

Then came Sunday, with the Detroit Tigers facing the Milwaukee Brewers at Comerica Park. Skubal took it to the next level, so much so that it caused many to wonder if there was an error in the speed gun reader.

Tarik Skubal 102 MPH 😳 pic.twitter.com/rc3mJNLoS2 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 9, 2024

While facing Rhys Hoskins in the top of the third inning, Skubal reached back and clocked a 101.7 mph pitch, forcing the right-handed batter to foul off the pitch in the upper corner.

According to the Free Press' Evan Petzold, Skubal's 101.7 mph heater was the fastest pitch by any starting pitcher this season, besides rookie phenom Paul Skenes, and tied for the fastest pitch by any Tigers pitcher since 2015 with former reliever Bruce Rondon.

"I'll take it," Skubal said after the game. "I was surprised, as well, but I'm going to take it."

Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning at Comerica Park on Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Detroit.

Skubal has continued to work on adding more and more velocity as he has gotten healthy after recovering from flexor tendon surgery last year. After hitting the 100 mph mark multiple times this year, would you want to bet against him topping his latest career high?

"I think Tarik looked over to see if it was real," manager A.J. Hinch said. "He looked over in the dugout, and I looked right to (pitching coach Chris) Fetter. That was electric."

