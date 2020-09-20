Tarik Cohen's new Bears contract shows Raheem Mostert's value to 49ers

Cohen's new Bears contract shows Mostert's value to 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Chicago Bears reached a contract extension with an offensive player Saturday, but it wasn't with receiver Allen Robinson. Instead, the Bears signed running back Tarik Cohen to a three-year extension.

Cohen's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Media's Ian Rapoport that Cohen's extension is worth $17.25 million in new money, good for $5.75 million per season.

Chicago is signing RB Tarik Cohen to a three-year extension worth $17.25 million in new money ($5.75M per year) with ability to be worth $18.25M at $6.093M per year, @RosenhausSports tells ESPN. Deal includes $9.533M fully guaranteed and a $12.033M max guarantee. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020

The #Bears and RB Tarik Cohen got it done, per @RosenhausSports. He gets a 3 year extension worth $17.25M in new money at $5.75M per year with the ability to be worth $18.25M at $6.093M per year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2020

Cohen's new deal is worth nearly twice as much as what the 49ers are paying running back Raheem Mostert, showing just how valuable Mostert's contract is for San Francisco. In July, the 49ers agreed to a revised contract with Mostert that could pay him an additional $2.75 million in incentives and bonuses.

Mostert is signed through the 2021 season. He's making $2.875 million in base salary this season, according to Spotrac, and $2.575 million next season. And the simple fact is, he's a better running back than Cohen.

The 28-year-old broke out in the NFC Championship Game for the 49ers when he rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns. Despite the 49ers having a three-back rotation along with Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon, Mostert is expected to lead the 49ers this season. He proved that, too, in their season opener by rushing for 56 yards and adding 95 yards receiving and a 76-yard touchdown.

Cohen had just 41 yards rushing and six yards receiving in the Bears' Week 1 win.

Mostert had 772 yards rushing in the regular season last year and 180 receiving yards. He then added 336 yards rushing in the playoffs. Cohen made the Pro Bowl in 2018 when he had 444 yards rushing, 725 yards receiving and 411 yards in punt returns. But in 2019, he finished with only 213 yards rushing and 456 receiving yards.

Cohen, 25, is three years younger than Mostert. He has proven to be a versatile weapon in Chicago's offense. As a pure running back, though, Mostert seems to be higher on the ladder than Cohen and Mostert is improving as a pass-catching option.

After seeing Cohen's extension, the 49ers have to feel even better about Mostert's contract situation.