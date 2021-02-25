Tarik Cohen recruiting Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson to Bears

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Chicago Bears are a franchise desperate for solid quarterback play, which is why they’ve been mentioned with every quarterback rumored to be or on the trade market.

While Matthew Stafford and Carson Wentz have since been dealt to other teams, the Bears’ options at quarterback are running low — outside of trading up and drafting a top-tier prospect in this year’s NFL draft.

Following news that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson would consider a trade to Chicago, Bears running back Tarik Cohen took to Twitter to do some recruiting of Wilson and, shortly after, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

While Chicago isn’t the most attractive destination, especially given Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy’s uncertain futures beyond 2021, Wilson or Watson would already be the team’s best quarterback in franchise history if they came to the Bears.

So it’s really not a surprise to see Cohen joining teammate Cordarrelle Patterson in recruiting top quarterback talent to Chicago.

While the Bears have issues that extend beyond quarterback, having someone like Wilson or Watson would do wonders for Chicago’s stumbling offense. Especially with some young playmakers in running back David Montgomery, receiver Darnell Mooney, and tight end Cole Kmet.

List

5 Bears that could be on the chopping block this offseason

Recommended Stories

  • Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson get Bears recruitment pitch from Tarik Cohen

    Keep up the good work, Cohen!

  • Russell Wilson trade: Bears reportedly on Seahawks QB's short list

    Well this would be very fun.

  • K.J. Wright: I want to win and I’m still ballin’ so I want to be paid as well

    K.J. Wright wants to have his cake and eat it, too. The veteran linebacker has played for the Seahawks since the club drafted him in the fourth round back in 2011. But now his contract is up and he’s slated to become a free agent next month. Though he’s talked about wanting to stick with [more]

  • Bruce Arians: We’ll score enough, it’s about keeping defense as solid as we can

    The Buccaneers have key impending free agents on both sides of the ball and they’ve talked about trying to keep them all, but the realities of life under the salary cap may not make that possible. On Wednesday, head coach Bruce Arians may have provided a little hint about which side of the ball the [more]

  • Mel Kiper’s latest 2021 mock draft has Chiefs making a risky pick

    Kiper sent the Chiefs an offensive tackle who last played a game in August of 2019.

  • Counterpoint: Panthers are in no place to mortgage their future on Deshaun Watson

    Why trade for Deshaun Watson if it means the Panthers are left without pieces around him to allow Carolina to succeed?

  • Bruce Arians: Chris Godwin brings so much more than targets

    As he approaches free agency next month, Chris Godwin has said he’d like to remain with the Buccaneers and that he’s not just going to take the most money if it means he’ll be miserable. On the other side of it, Tampa Bay would clearly like to keep Godwin. Head coach Bruce Arians has talked [more]

  • Mel Kiper’s trade-happy mock draft has Bengals stand still for a special prospect

    The Cincinnati Bengals get a key target in a new mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN.

  • Should NFL come up with a different word for “fines”?

    While discussing the differences between Tyreek Hill‘s use of the deuces when running to the end zone and the direct placement by Antoine Winfield, Jr. of the deuces in Hill’s face during the Super Bowl, I had an idea. The NFL punishes such behavior with a system of fines. The fine money goes to a [more]

  • Russell Wilson tells Seahawks teams he would be open to being traded

    Russell Wilson has told the Seattle Seahawks what teams he would consider being traded to but would rather stay put.

  • Report: Russell Wilson, Seahawks split could happen 'soon'

    Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are headed for divorce, according to a detailed report by The Athletic on Thursday. Wilson could command up to three first-round picks, per multiple reports, and the 32-year-old has three years left on a four-year, $140 million deal he signed in April 2019. The Athletic reported the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints all have a level of interest in Wilson.

  • Napoli knocked out of Europa League by Granada as Ajax battle through

    Dutch giants Ajax booked their spot in the next stage following a 2-1 victory against Lille.

  • Manchin Says He’ll Support Haaland’s Confirmation as Interior Secretary

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) said Wednesday that he will support the confirmation of Representative Deb Haaland (D., N.M) to become Interior secretary, likely paving the way for her to become the first Native American to lead a cabinet agency. Manchin, a moderate Democrat who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, had previously been publicly undecided on whether to back Haaland’s nomination, with a spokesperson for the senator saying he still had “remaining questions” going into her confirmation hearing before the panel on Tuesday. Manchin serves as a critical vote in the evenly divided Senate: He has opposed Neera Tanden’s nomination to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget, imperiling her confirmation. However, the West Virginia senator Manchin said he would back Haaland, though the two do not see eye-to-eye on drilling on federal lands or the Keystone XL oil pipeline. “I believe Deb Haaland will be a secretary of the Interior for every American and will vote to confirm her,″ Manchin said in a statement. “While we do not agree on every issue, she reaffirmed her strong commitment to bipartisanship, addressing the diverse needs of our country and maintaining our nation’s energy independence.″ He noted that Haaland’s House colleagues from both parties, including Representative Don Young (R., Alaska), lauded Haaland’s bipartisan accomplishments and “sincere willingness to work collaboratively on important issues.” Manchin also said he was satisfied by Haaland’s comments during her hearings that the Biden administration is committed to using fossil fuels “for years to come, even as we transition to a cleaner energy future through innovation, not elimination.” However, Republicans have been less impressed by Haaland, saying her opposition to fracking, the Keystone XL pipeline and other issues make her unfit for the role. In a hearing on Tuesday, she was questioned about a tweet from October 2020 in which she claimed that Republicans don’t believe in science. Senator John Barrasso (R., Wyo.), the ranking member on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said that he and several other Republican members of the committee are medical doctors and he called the comment “concerning.” “Do you think that as medical doctors we don’t believe in science? How do you stand by this statement?” Barrasso asked. “Senator, yes, if you’re a doctor, I would assume that you believe in science,” Haaland replied. She later dodged a question from Senator Bill Cassidy (R., La.) on whether she supported President Biden’s order to rescind the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, which Cassidy said was not in line with science. He pointed to a “State Department reported based upon science that says building the pipeline lowers greenhouse-gas emissions.” She acknowledged that the pipeline has been “an issue” that “both sides [are] very passionate” about. “With respect to President Biden’s decision, it is his decision, he’s the president,” she said. Senator Steve Daines (R., Mont.) called Haaland “a hard-line ideologue with radical views out of touch with Montana and the West.” The pair had a tense exchange at her confirmation hearing over her earlier opposition to trapping on public lands and her support for continued federal protections for grizzly bears. Daines asked why she had co-sponsored a bill to continue grizzly-bear protections “when the science tells us the bear numbers are well above the recovery targets” set by the Endangered Species Act. “I imagine, at the time, I was caring about the bears,” Haaland said, later adding that she “would be happy to take a look at that issue.”

  • Reddit's WallStreetBets celebrated as GameStop stock soared

    The WallStreetBets subeddit has entered the public discourse again after GameStop stock suddenly surged on Wednesday afternoon.

  • Report: Texans walking the walk in avoiding QB Deshaun Watson trade talks

    The Houston Texans reportedly are not fielding any calls whatsoever regarding the trade of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

  • A Chicago gym saw dozens of COVID-19 cases after infected people attended HIIT classes without masks

    In one week in August, 55 gym-goers contracted COVID-19. That was despite holding classes at 25% capacity, and using temperature checks.

  • Report emerges of multiple offers to J.J. Watt

    Thirteen days into his 33-day head start on free agency, defensive lineman J.J. Watt continues to look for a new team. Multiple teams reportedly are interested, but no deal has been done, yet. According to Diana Russini of ESPN.com, Watt “has received contract offers from multiple teams,” and “the most lucrative offer Watt currently has [more]

  • 2021 full college pro day schedule

    With no NFL combine, when with players be measured and tested?

  • Report: Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu suffered broken nose vs. Michigan State

    The Illini have four games left in the regular season.

  • Manhattan DA reportedly looking into Donald Trump Jr. as part of investigation into his dad's business dealings

    Donald Trump Jr. and his brother Eric ran the family business during their father's four years in the White House.