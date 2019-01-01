Tarik Cohen and Benny Cunningham went undercover to bag at Jewel originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

When the Bears are winning it's easy for the players to have some fun with fans in public.

In this case, Tarik Cohen and Benny Cunningham went to a Jewel-Osco to bag groceries and give out cookies.

Wow, the guys working checkout at aisle one sure do look familiar...@TarikCohen and @BennyCunningham go undercover at @jewelosco for the day and it looks like they didn't have any fun. 😏 This is @InsideTheBears. pic.twitter.com/KD5XSBypCu — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 1, 2019

Neither player is famous enough to get recognized by fans in public (especially in Jewel clothes), but that could change if the Bears win the Super Bowl this year.

There are some good moments, but it doesn't touch Chase Daniel's undercover effort from training camp.

Best way to go undercover in front of your own teammates at #BearsCamp?

A bucket hat, of course. pic.twitter.com/sCPc1Y8nI2

— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 7, 2018

