Tarik Cohen and Benny Cunningham went undercover to bag at Jewel

Dan Santaromita
NBC Sports Chicago
Tarik Cohen and Benny Cunningham had some fun bagging groceries at a Jewel-Osco with some amusing results.

When the Bears are winning it's easy for the players to have some fun with fans in public.

In this case, Tarik Cohen and Benny Cunningham went to a Jewel-Osco to bag groceries and give out cookies.

Neither player is famous enough to get recognized by fans in public (especially in Jewel clothes), but that could change if the Bears win the Super Bowl this year.

There are some good moments, but it doesn't touch Chase Daniel's undercover effort from training camp.

