It's only been two games, but the Bears offense has quickly become one of the more disappointing storylines of 2019. From the questionable playcalling of Matt Nagy to Mitch Trubisky's inability to execute, the Bears have faded from an NFC favorite to a team with more questions than answers.

In order for the offense to get on track, the players have to believe in each other. According to RB Tarik Cohen, they still do.

"I feel like everybody's optimistic right now," Cohen said from Halas Hall Thursday. "We haven't put it out there on the field yet, but we all feel like we're capable of putting 30 points up."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As for the quarterback? Cohen hasn't lost any faith in Trubisky.

"I just see how he's bringing everybody along with him, just trying to stay up, keeping the offense positive, the things he tells us in the huddle to get us going. Him never giving up. That's the main thing I see."

Confidence is a very important variable when approaching any obstacle, especially in football. Cohen certainly has confidence the Bears will soon silence the chatter about the offense. And when they do, they won't look back.

"Once you start putting points on the board, it's like, alright, we're here now. Let's not regress."

Tarik Cohen on Bears offense: 'Everybody's optimistic right now' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago