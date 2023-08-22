Tarik Cohen aims for NFL return after missing last two seasons

Former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen is aiming for an NFL comeback, according to a new report.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cohen’s agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha say that the running back is fully recovered from an ACL injury he suffered in 2020, and is ready for NFL workouts:

Former Bears’ RB Tarik Cohen, who missed the 2021 season while recovering from an ACL injury and was out of football last season recovering, is now healthy and ready for NFL workouts, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. At 28, Cohen wants to resume his NFL career. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2023

Cohen suffered the ACL injury during the 2020 NFL season, and has missed the last two years after undergoing surgery and then going through an extensive rehab process on his knee.

In 51 career games, all with the Bears, Cohen had 1,101 rushing yards and five touchdowns, along with 209 catches for 1,575 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

He was a dangerous kick returner as well, with 985 kick return yards and a touchdown in his NFL career.

