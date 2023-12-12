Tari Eason with the hoop & harm

Here's what you need to know about how to watch tonight's doubleheader on Monday Night Football.
Five players were named to the first-ever All-Tournament Team after the inaugural In-Season Tournament wrapped up on Saturday.
Hartman threw 24 TDs and 8 interceptions in 2023.
Three teams are tied at 6-7, with the "winner" guaranteed destruction in the wild-card round, worse draft position and a first-place schedule next season. Oh, and the other team's on pace for the worst record in the 17-game era.
Copa América is coming. The 2025 Club World Cup is coming. The 2026 men’s World Cup is coming. Messi will be here through at least 2025, and “for the next few years, North America will be the epicenter of the beautiful game,” MLS president Don Garber said.
Week 14 was a week filled with statement wins, shocking upsets and injuries that could drastically changed fantasy mangers strategies for the duration of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
The Bills find themselves on the outside looking in as the playoffs quickly approach.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Cincinnati won't face any punishment.
Ready to find out which college football player will score the top honor in football for 2023? Tune in tonight.
Williams has long been considered the prize of this class, but Maye has turned it into a tug-of-war that all boils down to some key factors.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.
The Orioles will be Kimbrel's eighth team, and the 2024 season will be his 15th in the majors.
This is not the kind of buzz Adam Silver and the NBA were seeking with the NBA in-season tournament.
The two-time Super Bowl champion adds a veteran presence and depth in a defensive backfield that lost All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to a season-ending ACL tear.
There are few things that hurt like a tough defeat in fantasy. Jorge Martin shares the pain from several late heartbreakers in Week 13.
Charles McDonald is joined by Tony Calatayud of the Dan LeBetard Show to dive into their takeaways from Week 13 and attempt to get to the bottom of the some of the biggest questions around the NFL this week. Charles and Tony start things off with some funny storylines from the weekend, including Zach Wilson's reluctance to start again for the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles head of security getting himself and Dre Greenlaw ejected from Sunday's game. Next, the duo dive into the field of contenders for MVP in an especially weird year. While Brock Purdy is the odds-on favorite currently, neither agree he truly deserves the award (and neither does Jalen Hurts). Both agree Tyreek Hill is the most deserving, but can a non-quarterback win the MVP in 2023? Charles also believes Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen is the most deserving of the Coach of the Year award currently. Later, Charles and Tony take a look at the AFC playoff race and decide who they have more trust in between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs coming off bad losses, and who they'd be more scared to face in the playoffs between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.
Daniels is the prohibitive favorite ahead of the two Pac-12 quarterbacks.