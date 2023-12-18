Tari Eason with the big dunk

Is Mr. Irrelevant becoming the NFL's MVP?
Darnell Mooney had the Hail Mary in his lap in the end zone, but couldn't make the catch as time expired in Cleveland.
Eddy Pineiro connected on a 23-yard field goal as time expired
One team is fighting for the No. 1 seed, the other is trying to remain in the playoff race.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs at Pats game.
The Broncos had no answers for the Lions' offense.
The Lions, Steelers and Bengals all picked up critical wins for their playoff pursuits.
The Vikings had an early lead, but the Bengals rallied in the fourth quarter.
Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes weren't happy after Sunday's game.
Toney doesn't seem to think he did anything wrong.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Steelers at Colts game.
The two schools argued that they should be the only ones with voting rights after eight other schools left this summer.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Even though South Carolina won 78-69 to remain undefeated, Utah proved exactly what Pili said they would. This team can play with anyone.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 15 of the fantasy football season!
Seven GMs who spoke to Yahoo Sports have a consensus on whether the Bears should keep Fields, what NFL offense would best suit him and what Chicago could get for him. And the latter might not be what the Bears want to hear.
The accusations that caused Matt Araiza to lose his NFL career shouldn’t stand in the way of his chance to earn it back.
Here's the Worry-O-Meter and how to rate the level of concern for the Super Bowl chances of Kansas City, Detroit, Jacksonville, Philadelphia and Miami.
The NFL commissioner not only supported the infamous offsides call against Kansas City, he said he's "incredibly proud" of officials overall.