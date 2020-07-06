Target, Walmart pulling Washington Redskins apparel from stores

Walmart and Target are removing Washington Redskins apparel from their online stores, joining other businesses in pressuring the NFL franchise to change its name in recent days.

Target confirmed Monday that the big-box retailer is “in the process” of pulling team apparel from its website and brick-and-mortar stores. A company representative did not immediately return a request for comment on whether sales were on hold until the team changes its name.

Walmart removed team apparel beginning last Friday.

“Given today’s announcement by the NFL and the Washington team’s ownership, we are discontinuing the sale of items that reference the team’s name and logo,” Walmart tweeted.

Nike, the NFL’s official supplier of uniforms and sideline gear, pulled all references to the Redskins name from their online store last week.

“We have been talking to the NFL and sharing our concerns regarding the name of the Washington team,” Nike said in a statement last Friday. “We are pleased to see the team taking a first step towards change.”

Companies stepped up pressure on the franchise since last week after a group of 87 investment firms and shareholders demanded that PepsiCo, Nike and FedEx cut ties with the team unless officials agree to change the name. Critics, including Native American groups, have long argued that the Redskins name and logo is racist.

Washington team owner Dan Snyder announced a “formal review” of the name last Friday, citing ongoing conversations with league officials and sponsors as a motivating factor. FedEx, PepsiCo, Bank of America and other key sponsors praised the decision.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” Snyder said in a statement announcing the review.

