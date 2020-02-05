How a Target, a mall, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s influenced Joe Moorhead’s decision to come to the Oregon Ducks

A new year and a new era begins this season for Oregon Football.

The 106th Rose Bowl champs have many questions that need answers throughout the course of spring football and fall camp. One of them was answered two weeks ago with signing Joe Moorhead as the next Oregon Offensive Coordinator.

[RELATED]: Official: Joe Moorhead hired as Oregon OC

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Moorhead comes from Mississippi State where he served as head coach from 2017-2020.

I've admired Joe [Moorhead]'s offensive philosophy and ability as a play caller from afar, and after meeting with him I was even more impressed. He is a great teacher and communicator, and instills confidence and belief in his players. His offenses have been explosive, balanced, multiple and creative. More importantly, he's a great man, father and husband who our players and staff will enjoy working with. - head coach Mario Cristobal told reporters when Moorhead was hired.

WHY HE CHOSE OREGON

It is a 45-minute drive west to the Oregon coast and a 45-minute drive east to the Cascade Mountain range. In the middle of all that is Eugene, Oregon, home of the University of Oregon.

Moorhead met with the media for the first time on Wednesday morning in Eugene and explained what was it about Oregon that drew him to the program: it was a combination of the landscape and beauty of the state paired with having a shopping mall, a Target, a Whole Foods and a Trader Joe's, and of course, working for Mario Cristobal.

Professionally, the opportunity to work for Coach Cristobal and the culture he's created here and a program that has an incredibly upward trajectory. More importantly, I've been to four schools and won four conference championships as either coordinator or head coach and I really believe that not only does Oregon have the opportunity to win the Pac-12 but an opportunity to do even greater things. - Joe Moorhead We always talk about guys who are made of the right stuff, and he's made of the right stuff. - Mario Cristobal

Story continues

MOORHEAD'S OUTLOOK ON OREGON'S OFFENSE

A new offensive coordinator brings new ideas, philosophies to the offense. For a team that is searching for it's next great quarterback, this is arguably good time to implement new ideas. The Ducks have offensive holes to fill this offseason including a big competition at quarterback and four out the five offensive line starters graduated. Good news for Oregon's offensive is bringing back a majority of the running back room, including the three-headed monster of CJ Verdell, Travis Dye and Cyrus Habibi-Likio as well as just losing Juwan Johnson at wide receiver.

But for most new coaches at any position, it's about fitting in with the other offensive minds in the room. Sounds like Moorhead is already fitting in nicely with the Ducks' coaching staff.

I think there is a tremendous group of experience and talented coaches in that offensive staff room. Once I was hired, we sort of hit the ground running from a recruiting standpoint… Once recruiting ended we started discussing football and having offensive staff meetings the past few days. I think there are a bunch of guys who are very smart, very experienced with a bunch of good ideas. - Joe Moorhead

The question that stands is if the system Moorhead runs would fit the existing personnel? What about a pistol offense?

Right now, we're in the process of going through all the Oregon cut ups from last year, seeing what we like seeing what fits. Then we'll go through the Penn State and Mississippi State stuff, to combine all those great ideas, and certainly pistol was a part of the discussion. -- Joe Moorhead Speaks volumes to the level of what Coach Cristobal and his staff have recruited here over the past. You're not looking to rebuild, you're look to reload. - Joe Moorhead

The Oregon spring game will be on Saturday, April 18 at 1 p.m. (PT) for your first look at the new offensive mind of Joe Moorhead and a good idea of who will be leading the Ducks at quarterback.

How a Target, a mall, Whole Foods and Trader Joes influenced Joe Moorheads decision to come to the Oregon Ducks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest