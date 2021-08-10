Target Is Having a Nursery Furniture Sale With Major Savings on Toddler Beds—Up to $110 Off

Target Kid Beds

Target

While we're not going to guarantee transitioning your child to a toddler bed is ever going to be easy, there is one way to make this process more fun for parents: with a sale on toddler beds from Target! Yes, just when you finally finished buying all that baby gear, it's time to think about the new accessories, toys, and beds they'll need now that they're toddling about. At least you can do so without spending their college fund.

From now through Saturday, August 14, Target is having a sale on select nursery furniture. That's especially great news if you've just discovered your snuggly little baby has suddenly grown into a Houdini who can hop out of the crib with an alarming thump. Or, if you are still enjoying a little one who stays put, you can also save on convertible cribs with an eye toward eventually dropping down those bars and turning them into toddler beds.

Not sure whether your child is ready to sleep in a ″big kid″ bed? Experts don't give an exact age for transitioning to a toddler bed, but they do say it's a good idea to do so before they start their escape routine (so they don't hurt themselves). This could be anywhere between 18 to 24 months, but sometimes it's earlier or later. Even if they haven't crawled out, you may want to make the switch by age 2 because the longer you wait, the more attached they may get to their crib.

But if you get them a toddler bed they love, this transition will be a whole lot easier. Take a look at the deals on toddler beds from Target below, and you'll be just as happy with the price as you are with the good night's sleep your kid will get … eventually!

Little Colorado Traditional Wooden Toddler Bed

Target Kid Beds

Target

This simple toddler bed is low to the ground and made of easy-to-clean MDF, so it can last until your child is 4 years old (or 52 pound) and still look as good as new. This bed is also available in solid birch wood.

To buy: Little Colorado Traditional Wooden Toddler Bed, $259.99 (originally $367.99), target.com.

Story continues

Orbelle Luxurious Solid Wood Toddler Bed

Target Kid Beds

Target

We don't normally think of getting our littles beds with upholstered headboards and footboards, but some kids are just precocious like that. Despite its grown-up look, this bed is low to the ground and features railings for safe sleeping.

To buy: Orbelle Luxurious Solid Wood Toddler Bed, $209.99 (originally $249.99); target.com.

Orbelle Contemporary Solid Wood Toddler Bed

Target Kid Beds

Target

On the other hand, your kid could be into a more modern country-chic furniture style. This solid wood toddler bed still looks grown up without the frills.

To buy: Orbelle Contemporary Solid Wood Toddler Bed, $119.99 (originally $149.99); target.com.

Delta Children Disney Minnie Mouse Toddler Bed

Target Kid Beds

Target

Delta's Disney-inspired toddler beds actually aren't included in the current Target sale, but they are offered at such a low regular price, we decided to include one anyway. Though the bed is plastic, it's sturdy enough to hold up to 50 pounds. In addition to this Minnie Mouse-themed bed, you can choose Toy Story, Cars, Spider-Man, Frozen and other themes your kids love.

To buy: Delta Children Disney Minnie Mouse Toddler Bed, $67.99; target.com.

Beautyrest Silver Slumbertime Crib and Toddler Mattress

Target Kid Beds

Target

You'll need a mattress to go in those fun and stylish bed frames, of course. This Beautyrest mattress fits most cribs and toddler beds and has so many other features you'll need: a plant-based foam core, a stain-resistant and waterproof woven cover, a firm newborn side, and a more breathable moisture-wicking toddler side made with anti-microbial silver, which prevents mildew and odor. Plus it's Greenguard Gold Certified, meaning it has low chemical emissions, so everyone will breathe easier.

To buy: Beautyrest Silver Slumbertime Crib and Toddler Mattress, $79.99 (originally $99.99); target.com.