Target halts all sports trading card sales at stores after fight breaks out

The move comes after an altercation erupted in a Target parking lot over trading cards last week. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Sports trading cards have skyrocketed in value over the past year or so, creating a newfound interest among sports fans across the country.

But retail giant Target has decided to get out of the trading card game — at least temporarily — after a violent altercation in a parking lot last week.

Target confirmed Wednesday that starting on Friday, all MLB, NFL, NBA and Pokémon trading cards will not be sold in stores “out of an abundance of caution.” The decision comes days after a fight over trading cards broke out in a Wisconsin Target parking lot.

The cards will still be available for purchase online.

So, I guess Pokémon, MLB, NFL, and NBA trading cards are no longer going to be sold at Target stores starting this Friday. pic.twitter.com/pUzbQ9Esey — Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) May 12, 2021

A fight at a Milwaukee-area Target broke out after a disagreement over sports trading cards on Friday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. One man was injured in the fight, which reportedly only ended after he accessed his gun.

The victim, per the report, has a concealed carry weapons license. No shots were fired. Four men were later arrested and taken into custody on battery, strangulation and disorderly conduct charges.

It’s unclear what cards specifically they were fighting over.

More from Yahoo Sports: