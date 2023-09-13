Target Field game the latest new frontier for South Dakota State football

Sep. 13—BROOKINGS — Before blossoming into an all-conference Division I linebacker for the Jackrabbits, South Dakota State football coach Jimmy Rogers was a baseball kid in Arizona.

"I grew up playing baseball, I love baseball," Rogers said. "Honestly I contemplated playing baseball over football when I made the decision to go play college football. It was kind of my first love growing up."

Baseball runs deep with several Jackrabbit players — backup quarterback Chase Mason was one of the best prep sluggers and pitchers in South Dakota history and began his college career as an outfielder at Nebraska before transferring to SDSU. Mark Gronowski was all-conference on the diamond, and defensive end Dawson Ripperda grew up in baseball-crazy Larchwood, Iowa where he was a star catcher. Many other Jackrabbits played the sport competitively.

For them, playing in a major league baseball stadium is something of a dream come true, but doing it in a helmet and pads as reigning FCS national champions puts a special twist on it.

"I'm really excited," Gronowski said. "It's been a dream of mine ever since I watched Northwestern play a game at Wrigley Field when I was a kid. I think it's gonna be a really cool experience."

Rogers already got a taste of it, throwing out the first pitch at a Twins game earlier this summer in recognition of SDSU's national championship win.

"Stepping out on that field was special," the coach said. "It kind of made me relive some glory days from when I was a little kid."

But while most Jackrabbits have swung a bat, many have never been to an MLB stadium, which adds to the experience, especially in a year where SDSU didn't play an FBS opponent.

"It'll be a first for me and for a lot of other guys," said linebacker Isaiah Stalbird. "It should be a great atmosphere because it's basically a home game. So hopefully the energy in there is good and it can be a great experience for both teams."

Target Field hosted its first college football game in 2017, when the rivalry game between St. Thomas and St. John's was played there in front of a Division III-record crowd of more than 37,000 fans. Two years later North Dakota State played there against Butler. It was around then that SDSU officials began looking into playing on the Twins' home field.

"It wasn't one or two conversations," said SDSU deputy athletic director Slade Larscheid. "We were having conversations almost monthly leading up to (the announcement) with (Twins president) Dave St. Peter and (vice president) Kip Elliott."

The Twins had already been hosting annual SDSU theme nights at Target Field and noticed a good response to them. The two sides began to hone in on details last fall, just as SDSU was embarking on a run towards their first national championship.

With a major showdown with Montana State already locked in for the 2023 non-conference schedule, the Jacks were leery of adding an FBS game, even for the roughly half-million dollar payout it brings.

"We pivoted knowing the FBS guarantee game was likely not gonna happen in '23," Larscheid said. "We weren't getting a lot of callbacks from FBS teams, and with the Montana State game already set we had to be smart about how we put together our (non-conference slate)."

With the Twins having hosted two of these already, there's a playbook in place for putting on a football game that streamlines the gameday process. The field will run from leftfield across the infield, with one end zone just in front of the leftfield wall and the other in front of the first base dugout. The Twins will handle box office, security, groundskeeping, concessions, etc., guest services, operations, etc.

Their opponent, the Drake Bulldogs, had to agree to moving the game (originally set for Brookings), but were willing to do so both for the unique experience and because the Twin Cities make up the school's second-largest alumni base. Plus the Bulldogs can bus to the game from Des Moines.

The Jacks are hopeful the game helps their already surging recruiting success. They've always recruited the Twin Cities and in fact the entire state of Minnesota. They'll be hosting several high school teams at the game.

SDSU will receive a payout from NDSU that will be formulated on a sliding scale based on tickets sold. NDSU got $550,000 for selling 34,000 tickets in 2019. The minimum they could have received was $350,000 and a capacity crowd would've brought them $650,000. Drake will receive the same $205,000 they were slated to get for coming to Brookings.

The Jacks would love to maximize revenue from the game, but that isn't their top priority.

"Financially it's much broader than ticket sales," Larscheid said. "It's about our brand and the exposure. Reaching casual fans, creating something unique for our loyal fans and for our players and coaches."

Whether the Jacks draw a similar sized crowd to Minneapolis as they do to their home stadium, or something much larger, the game and entire weekend (with tailgating and alumni gatherings planned all across Minneapolis) are meant to be a celebration of South Dakota State athletics.

"Playing in a venue like that has everything to do with years of success," Rogers said. "It's a continued brand of seeing the Jackrabbit logo. It's our men's basketball team, our women's basketball team, our wrestling team — it's South Dakota State athletics. We're blessed to be a part of being able to represent South Dakota State football on a national stage at a national venue. We're excited but at the end of the day it's a football game. We're not there to be sightseers."