Target didn't leave NASCAR because of Kyle Larson

Imagine for a second that you’re in charge of marketing at a large company. Ever since you’ve been at the company it’s had a large investment in a sponsorship that’s been fruitful for your brand exposure.

But as you take a closer look at the financials, you see that the dividends the sponsorship once paid may not be there anymore. The exposure the sponsorship gets has been steadily decreasing for years but your company’s costs aren’t going down accordingly. It’s not the opportunity it once was.

What do you do?

It’s not hard to envision a similar scenario playing out at Target in recent months as the company evaluated its investment in Chip Ganassi’s race teams. The company announced last season that it would leave IndyCar at the end of 2016 and said Friday that it wouldn’t be renewing its deal as Kyle Larson’s primary sponsor in the No. 42 car.

Larson is a sponsor’s dream. The 25-year-old is potentially NASCAR’s most exciting driver and has three wins in the last 36 races. He’s second in the points standings and, per Nielsen’s metrics, has generated more exposure for Target than any other company in NASCAR over the past season.

Yet he’s not the reason why Target ended its sponsorship. NASCAR and American auto racing is.

Per the Sports Business Journal, Target is turning its sports marketing efforts towards soccer, where the company already has a jersey sponsorship deal with MLS franchise Minnesota United. It’s an understandable decision. Soccer has the young fanbase NASCAR craves. That craving is a big reason why NASCAR took a cut-rate deal from Monster to sponsor the Cup Series for at least two seasons.

Soccer is also growing in popularity too. As NASCAR television ratings have declined and in-person attendance has slipped, MLS has added franchises and the English Premier League has become widely available on American television (thanks to NBC, one of NASCAR’s TV partners).

The loss of Target especially stings because the company was one of the few who still served as a majority primary sponsor for a Cup team. Target sponsored 29 of the 36 races in 2015 before beginning to pare back its sponsorship in 2016.

In the aftermath of Target’s announcement, NASCAR’s PR spin was in full effect touting a tired talking point that’s not nearly as positive as the sanctioning body wants you to believe. As the sport has hemorrhaged fans and teams have cut back cars, NASCAR has bragged about the number of large corporations involved in the sport.

A few fun facts re: sponsorship in 2017 (1 of 3): Nearly half of FORTUNE 100 companies invest in NASCAR – a YOY increase of 11% — Jon Schwartz (@JonSchwartz1) July 28, 2017





Fun sponsorship facts (2 of 3): The no. of FORTUNE 500 companies investing in NASCAR has either grown or sustained year-over-year since 2012 — Jon Schwartz (@JonSchwartz1) July 28, 2017





Fun sponsorship facts (3 of 3): The no. of FORTUNE 500 companies investing in NASCAR has increased 29% since 2008 — Jon Schwartz (@JonSchwartz1) July 28, 2017





The numbers certainly sound impressive on the surface. But consider that Chip Ganassi Racing will likely find multiple sponsors to fill the void left by Target in 2018. If those, say, two companies are new to NASCAR, the sport can spin it as a plus one in the aftermath of the departure of one of its most identifiable sponsors.

As the costs of being competitive in NASCAR continue to rise, is a sport really healthier if a team has to find multiple companies to fill the void one left behind?

Besides, NASCAR didn’t have the litany of “official sponsors” 10 years ago that it does now. The sport had 41 “official partners” for everything ranging from official cookies and crackers to an official big rig and hauler in 2015. And that doesn’t include Lilly’s addition as the “official diabetes health partner of NASCAR” in March of 2017.

Yes, NASCAR even has an official diabetes health partner. Think about the multi-level absurdity of that for a second.

As racing has gotten more expensive while sponsor exposure has dwindled, teams have been forced to attract sponsorships in different ways. Business-to-business benefits have become more and more important, and a main reason why superteams owned by Rick Hendrick and Roger Penske have less trouble attracting sponsors.

