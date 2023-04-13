Tarell Basham’s Bengals contract details emerge

The Cincinnati Bengals dipped into the local well in free agency with Ohio University product Tarell Basham to bolster the pass-rush of the defensive line.

And while it took a while, we now know contract details surrounding the deal. According to Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston, Basham’s contract is a $1.08 million salary with a few bonuses looped into incentives such as playing time.

It’s yet another nice, value contract for the Bengals similar to the deals given to cornerback Sidney Jones, tight end Irv Smith Jr. and offensive tackle Cody Ford.

Like Jones, Smith and Ford, Basham’s arrival won’t stop the team from addressing the position in free agency. But he’s going to have a shot to fit into the program and excel within the Bengals’ schemes and stick.

Outside of Orlando Brown Jr. and the deal for safety Nick Scott, this sort of smaller deal was the expectation for the Bengals going into this offseason.

