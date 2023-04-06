Tarell Basham addresses fans after signing with Bengals

Word about an agreement between the Cincinnati Bengals and defensive lineman Tarell Basham broke at the end of March, though the team waited until Wednesday to make it official.

After doing so, the team let Basham hop on its social media accounts and talk to fans for a few moments.

Basham said the following in the quick video: “Who Dey nation, so happy to be here with you guys, so happy to be back in Ohio, so happy to get started. Let’s do this, you know what we up to this year.”

At the end of the video, he’s gesturing at the ring finger.

Basham, a product of Ohio University, is finally back in the state and sounds ready to add to the program.

“You know what we up to this year” This Bobcat will fit right in 👏 pic.twitter.com/5Q7DIR707Z — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 5, 2023

More Latest News!

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire