Tarek El Moussa Says "Life Is Both Beautiful and Unexpected" in Encouraging Social Media Post

Photo credit: E! Entertainment - Getty Images

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa had a very candid moment with followers on social media last week as he shared a few words of encouragement with them. Moussa, who recently set off on a 10-day vacation with his fiancée Heather Rae Young, touched on his own ups and downs in life. He spoke on battling cancer twice and being able to find love again.

"Life is both beautiful and unexpected. I never thought I’d battle cancer twice… and beat it. I never thought I’d find love after my divorce," El Moussa wrote. "And I never thought I’d be getting married again. But here I am and let this be your reminder to roll with the punches life throws at you."

The Flip or Flop host concluded his uplifting post with a bit of reassurance for those who may need it.

"There’s always something good in store for you at the end of the tunnel and I don’t know who needs to hear this but good things are coming," El Moussa shared.

