No. 8 Stanford beat Oregon State 65-56 at Maples Pavilion on Jan. 21, 2024. Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer became NCAA basketball's all-time winningest coach with her 1,203rd career victory. Kiki Iriafen scored a career-high 36 points for the Cardinal. Raegan Beers had 18 points for the Beavers.