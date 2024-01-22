Tara VanDerveer passed Mike Krzyzewski for career college basketball wins. Can anyone else?

Nearly two years after his retirement, Mike Krzyzewski’s reign as the winningest coach in college basketball history came to an end over the weekend.

With Stanford women’s basketball’s 65-56 victory against Oregon State on Sunday, Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer earned her 1,203rd career win and broke what had been a tie with Krzyzewski atop the all-time list for men’s and women’s coaches at all levels of the sport.

The 70-year-old VanDerveer is in her 46th season as a Division I head coach, with much of that career taking place at Stanford, where she was hired in 1985. Her teams have won three NCAA championships, most recently in 2021. This season, the Cardinal are 17-2 and No. 8 in the US LBM Coaches Poll.

"This is a tremendous accomplishment for Tara VanDerveer, who is already one of the most accomplished coaches in the history of basketball," Krzyzewski said in a statement on Sunday. "This is yet another milestone to add to an amazing legacy. More important than all the astounding numbers and career accomplishments, she's positively impacted countless lives as a coach and a mentor. Tara remains a true guardian of our sport."

While Krzyzewski is no longer the winningest coach in all of college basketball, he’s still the leader in all-time victories for a men’s college basketball coach, a distinction he doesn’t appear likely to surrender, particularly at the Division I level.

So where does Coach K stand now on the all-time wins list? And who else, if anyone, might replicate VanDerveer’s feat and pass him?

Here’s everything you need to know:

Winningest college basketball coaches

Here is a list of the all-time Division I college basketball coaching wins leaders, which takes into account both the men’s and women’s games.

While this list includes wins at the non-Division I level, a coach needed to have spent the majority of their career in Division I to qualify. The list also does not include wins at the NAIA level.

1. Tara VanDerVeer (Stanford, Ohio State, Idaho) : 1,203

2. Mike Krzyzewski (Duke, Army) : 1,202

3. Geno Auriemma (UConn ): 1,196

4. Jim Boeheim (Syracuse) : 1,116*

5. Pat Summitt (Tennessee): 1,098

6. C. Vivian Stringer (Rutgers, Iowa, Cheyney) : 1,055

7. Sylvia Hatchell (North Carolina, Francis Marion ): 1,023

8. Muffet McGraw (Notre Dame, Lehigh) : 936

9. Bob Huggins (West Virginia, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Akron, Walsh) : 934

10. Jim Calhoun (UConn, Northeastern, Saint Joseph) : 920

T-11. Roy Williams (North Carolina, Kansas) : 903

T-11. Jim Foster (Ohio State, Vanderbilt, Chattanooga, Saint Joseph’s) : 903

13. Bob Knight (Indiana, Texas Tech, Army) : 902

14. Jody Conradt (Texas, UT Arlington, Sam Houston State) : 900

15. Dean Smith (North Carolina): 879

* Win total includes victories vacated by the NCAA

Winningest men’s college basketball coaches

Here’s a list of the all-time winningest men’s basketball coaches at the Division I level, excluding any wins at the NAIA level, but including Division II and Division III victories:

1. Mike Krzyzewski (Duke, Army) : 1,202

2. Jim Boeheim (Syracuse) : 1,116*

3. Bob Huggins (West Virginia, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Akron, Walsh ): 934

4. Jim Calhoun (UConn, Northeastern, Saint Joseph) : 920

5. Roy Williams (North Carolina, Kansas) : 903

6. Bob Knight (Indiana, Texas Tech, Army) : 902

7. Dean Smith (North Carolina) : 879

8. Adolph Rupp (Kentucky) : 876

9. Jim Phelan (Mount St. Mary’s ): 830

10. Eddie Sutton (Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Arkansas, Creighton, San Francisco): 806

* Win total includes victories vacated by the NCAA

Winningest active college basketball coaches

Here’s a list of the active Division I college basketball coaches, both men’s and women’s, with the most career wins:

1. Tara VanDerVeer (Stanford, Ohio State, Idaho ): 1,203

2. Geno Auriemma (UConn) : 1,196

3. Joe Foley (Little Rock, Arkansas Tech) : 858

T-4. Rick Pitino (St. John’s, Louisville, Kentucky, Iona, Providence, Boston University, Hawaii) : 846*

T-4. John Calipari (Kentucky, Memphis, UMass) : 846*

6. Wes Moore (NC State, Chattanooga, Francis Marion, Maryville) : 816

7. Kevin Borseth (Green Bay, Michigan, Michigan Tech ): 809

8. Bill Self (Kansas, Illinois, Tulsa, Oral Roberts) : 800

9. Rick Barnes (Tennessee, Texas, Clemson, Providence, George Mason) : 790

10. Doug Bruno (DePaul): 784

* Win total includes victories vacated by the NCAA

Among active coaches, Auriemma will almost certainly pass Krzyzewski by the end of UConn’s regular season, with the Huskies already at 16-3 in 2023-24. Depending on how their respective teams perform the rest of the way, Auriemma could even move past VanDerveer, too.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 01: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils looks on during practice before the 2022 Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 01, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Beyond Auriemma, though, it seems unlikely anyone can match and surpass Krzyzewski. Many of the coaches within 400 wins of Krzyzewski are late in their careers. Foley is 68 years old, Pitino is 71, Moore is 66 and Borseth is 69. Calipari is 64 and Self is 61, but even if both coaches averaged 30 wins a season for the next 10 years, they’d still 56 and 102 wins, respectively, behind Krzyzewski.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Winningest college basketball coaches: Where does Coach K rank all time?