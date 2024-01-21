As Tara Vanderveer makes history, UConn’s Geno Auriemma stays only a step behind

Stanford coach Tara Vanderveer can surpass legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski as the winningest basketball coach in NCAA history, men’s or women’s, with a 1,203rd career win against Oregon State on Sunday. But after beating DePaul 88-51 on Saturday, UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma is also closing in on Krzyzewski’s former record with 1,196 career victories.

Auriemma has stacked wins more quickly than either Krzyzewski or Vanderveer, approaching the milestone in 39th season as opposed to 47 for Krzyzewski and 45 for Vanderveer. Auriemma is also the only one of trio to win all of his games as a head coach with a single program, which DePaul coach Doug Bruno sees as one of his most impressive accomplishments.

Bruno, who has led the Blue Demons since 1988, believes the Huskies under Auriemma are the most prolific dynasty in college basketball history, greater than even John Wooden‘s UCLA.

“They’ve done the most of any intercollegiate basketball program in the history of basketball and people don’t want to acknowledge that because of gender bias in this world,” Bruno said. “I’ve been alive long enough to watch Coach Wooden’s teams … I’ll argue with anybody in any bar, in any town in the world and the United States of America, about which college program has done the most, and it is UConn.”

It will be difficult for Auriemma to close the gap on Vanderveer’s career wins record unless she retires, but the Huskies coach still holds plenty of other bragging rights. His 11 national titles — an NCAA record across men’s and women’s basketball — include a win over Vanderveer in 2010, and his UConn teams are 10-3 against Stanford since 2007. The programs have not played since the Huskies beat the Cardinal in the Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

“The longevity part that it takes to reach those kind of numbers, not everyone is fortunate enough to have that many years,” Auriemma said. “The fact that it happened, I think it’s a great accomplishment, whether it’s a man or woman coaching men’s basketball or women’s basketball, to get to that level, so congrats to Tara. Hopefully she’s got a lot more left in her.”

Star guard Paige Bueckers grew up dreaming of playing for the Huskies, in large part because of Auriemma’s unquestionable track record of producing winners, both in college and the pros. She said the UConn coach and his program have lived up to everything she imagined when she signed as the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2020.

“I mean, that’s why I came here. You want to play for a legend like him,” Buckers said. “I think the biggest thing playing for him is the relationship and the bond and the connection that we have. Just being able to learn from him, pick his brain, go to his office to chat just about anything … He always has an open door policy.”

If UConn wins out in 2023-24, Auriemma would match Coach K’s 1,202 victories at Xavier on Feb. 14. The Huskies’ upcoming slate features three ranked opponents — including No. 22 Marquette on Tuesday and No. 19 Notre Dame on Saturday — that could impact that timeline, but helping Auriemma leave a legacy in the record books matters to Bueckers and the team.

“He’s the greatest coach in my opinion. Growing up wanting to play for him and play for this program has been everything I dreamt of, and I’m extremely grateful for that,” Bueckers said. “If we can be a part of something historic like that for him, it would be great. I know he would appreciate it and he appreciates all of us, but it’s truly a joy and an honor to play for him.”