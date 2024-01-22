Tara VanDerveer breaks records for most NCAA basketball wins
The coach of the Stanford women's basketball team talks about winning her 1,203rd game Sunday, passing former Duke men's coach Mike Krzyzewski.
VanDerveer passed legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt in December 2020 to become the DI women's basketball all-time wins leader.
While Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer was making history, Utah and UCLA were earning big wins.
In today's edition: Recapping the divisional round, VanDerveer passes Krzyzewski, Nick Dunlap makes golf history, top plays of the weekend, and more.
The head coach took responsibility for the loss but also emphasized how close his team was to finally defeating Kansas City in the postseason.
The incident was the second during a court storm on Sunday, following Caitlin Clark’s collision with an Ohio State fan in Columbus.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap each and every game from the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs as they give their instant reactions and takeaways and determine the ramifications for each team. Fitz and Frank start with the Baltimore Ravens turning on the jets in the second half against the Houston Texans, as they appear to be the best team in the NFL as of right now. The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an uninspiring win against the Green Bay Packers, as Brock Purdy had a rough game until coming through in the clutch on the final drive, which leads to a discussion around whether Brock Purdy is carrying the offense or vice versa. The Detroit Lions continue their magical run with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although Baker Mayfield put up an impressive fight and will likely get a large contract from the Bucs this offseason. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs knock the Buffalo Bills out of the playoffs yet again, as Fitz thinks Buffalo will be forced to look in the mirror and make major changes this offseason to give themselves a real chance at getting over the hump. Fitz and Frank react to the news that Antonio Pierce will remain the Las Vegas Raiders head coach before giving their Playoff Deliveries presented by Prime: Frank loved how Travis Kelce answered the call and delivered for his team this weekend, while Fitz goes off the rails and picks Jason Kelce, who appeared to enjoy the Chiefs win more than anyone.
Leagues and national soccer federations, all overseen by FIFA, have devised a spineless approach to blatant racism in the sport. And so it continues years later.
The Bucs scored a game-tying touchdown in the third quarter one play after the botched call.
Here's everything you need to know for the AFC and NFC championship games next weekend.
Sean Desai was stripped of his play-calling duties amid the Eagles' rough collapse in December.
Bills fans have seen enough of Patrick Mahomes.
The Buccaneers were a tough out, but the Lions held on.
Campbell’s first news conference as Lions head coach three years ago raised eyebrows. Now he's showing why he's everything Detroit needs.
Travis Kelce made the internet erupt after he scored a touchdown.
The Alabama sophomore held on to win The American Express, making him the first amateur to win a Tour event since Phil Mickelson in 1991.
Eric Bieniemy has interviewed for 17 head-coaching openings since 2019.
The Lions are going to San Francisco.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for the divisional round.
A judge ruled that Terrence Shannon be reinstated on Friday after his arrest and suspension from the program last month.
Trae Young suffered the injury after taking a charge in the fourth quarter of the Hawks' loss to the Cavaliers