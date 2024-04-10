Tara Jones: St Helens star to become first woman to referee senior northern hemisphere men's match

Tara Jones is set to make rugby league history by becoming the first woman to take charge of a senior northern hemisphere professional men's match.

The England international will be in the middle for Sunday's League One game between Oldham and Cornwall.

Jones also plays for St Helens and was the first player to score a try in a Women's Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

RFL match officials head Phil Bentham said: "Tara has earned this opportunity after years of steady development.

"She has received high-profile appointments in a number of competitions, including this season's Betfred Challenge Cup, and has impressed everyone with the way she has performed - earning the respect of players, coaches and her fellow match officials."

In addition to her playing duties with Saints, Jones has also regularly been an on-field judge for professional games having become the first female match official when she was an in-goal judge for Wigan's game against Wakefield in 2018.

Jones has refereed in this season's Challenge Cup as the RAF took on the Navy in the first round stage, however this Sunday's fixture at Boundary Park will be the first senior professional fixture she will have officiated as a referee.

The RFL has also appointed experienced touch judge Andy Smith as a full-time coach in the match officials' department, while former officials James Child, Ian Smith and Matt Thomason will become match officials reviewers.