Tar’varish Dawson is becoming a name to watch this fall

Tar’varish Dawson is emerging as the darling of Auburn football’s fall camp.

The freshman wide receiver as come in and is competing for playing time. His speed, quickness, and ability to make plays has really generated some conversation about the young athlete.

Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo talked about how valuable that speed can be.

“Right now, you can see that the guy has speed,” Bobo said to the media Monday. “He’s made some tough catches in practice. He has won some with his speed. Right now it is just learning what to do. He’s got talent and it’s our job as coaches to figure out what he can do to put him in a position to be successful. I like his attitude. He likes football. He likes to compete.”

His ability was seen at the high school level. Dawson was a 4-star recruit out of Lehigh Acres, Florida. He was listed as an athlete due to his ability to potentially play cornerback at the next level as well. Clearly, Auburn sees him as a pass-catcher.

“I think it was a good sign for Auburn that he signed, we recruited him when we got here but was committed to Auburn,” Bobo said. “I’ve known about him since we got back into the league when I was at the other school last year. We recruited him there. I talked to him on the phone and what I liked about him was his ability to run. He has elite speed, obviously, he has track times, but he has game-changing speed that can create explosive plays off of his ability.”

A common theme that we are hearing from this coaching staff is the nonstop devotion to making sure the staff makes each individual player better. Bobo shared a conversation that he had with Dawson about how he could improve this fall camp.

“We had a conversation this morning, him and I, about what he needs to keep working on to improve and that is to focus on what his coach tells him on a daily basis and not get ahead of himself and try to improve as a receiver each and every day.”

All offseason, there was a nonstop conversation about how open the wide receiver position was this season for the Tigers. Dawson heard that message loud and clear and he may be a starter in the offense.

