Tar Heels Wire staff predictions for Week 0

Week 0 officially kicks off the 2022 college football season with a slate of games on Saturday. Among those games is Mack Brown’s North Carolina Tar Heels who open up at home against Florida A&M.

UNC is playing in Week 0 for the first time in program history and will welcome the Rattlers into Kenan Memorial Stadium. Saturday’s game is one in which UNC is favored by 34.5 points and are facing a Rattlers’ team that will be shorthanded.

Heck, there was talk that Florida A&M may not even make the trip to Chapel Hill due to how many players were ineligble.

But here we are as Week 0 begins, we wanted to give our first predictions of the season. You can find those along with our records which will be tracked all season long.

Make sure to check back with Tar Heels Wire for complete coverage of Saturday’s game between UNC and Florida A&M.

Zack Pearson

Prediction: UNC 41, Florida A&M 10

Season record: 0-0

This game should be a tune-up for the UNC football program as they prepare for a tough September schedule. Like many others, I’m going to be keeping my eye on how quarterback Drake Maye and the offense looks in this one.

Alec Lasley

Prediction: UNC 30, Florida A&M 13

Season record: 0-0

It’s a new era for the UNC football program. No more Sam Howell and that has opened up the door for Drake Maye. While it’s his first start of his career, he has a great resume to back him up and this should be a good game to get adjusted to the pressures of being ‘the guy’ for the Tar Heels.

Look for a lot of quick passess to utilize the speed and quickness of some of UNC’s skill players which will allow Maye to get into a bit of a groove. I am interested to see how the offensive line looks after some very inconsistent play last year. Protected Maye needs to be a priority as it was lacking when Howell was under center. As for the defense, it’s time to show up. They have the talent and need to live up to the expectations. They are healthy and ready to rock and roll. After a disappointing season in 2021, and even more disappointing season opener, look for the Tar Heels to get back to its winning ways against Florida A&M on Saturday.

Story continues

Richard Adkins

Prediction: UNC 42, Florida A&M 17

Season record: 0-0

UNC is set to host the HBCU Celebration Game against Florida A&M to start its journey towards a bounce-back season. This is a game Carolina should dominate from start to finish, being an overall more polished team. However, with Mack Brown explaining the troubles of finding footage on some of the Rattler’s players, a slow start may occur due to the unknown. Once the second quarter hits, I expect UNC to take the training wheels off, creating long drives on offense and causing havoc on defense. This is the perfect game for UNC to figure out their defensive rotations and get a solid look at four-star running backs Omarion Hampton and George Pettaway.

To keep it simple, expect a slow build-up that ends in explosive fireworks.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire