Tar Heels Wire predicts the NCAA Tournament

The 2023 NCAA Tournament gets into full swing beginning on Thursday as we open up a weekend of first and second-round games. It’s the best time of year filled with buzzer-beaters, upsets, star players, and much more until one team cuts down the nets.

While North Carolina won’t be participating in the tournament this year, it might make it a little less stressful for UNC fans to watch. It can also still be exciting whether you’re rooting for a different team, filling out a bracket or just enjoying college basketball.

To get you ready for the tournament, the staff at Tar Heels Wire answered some questions about the Big Dance. We talked over players, schools, games and regions to offer up our insight.

Below you will see the answers from the Tar Heels Wire staff of Zack Pearson, Alec Lasley, and Richard Adkins. Enjoy the Tournament!

Which Region is the toughest and why?

AL: South gets my vote. Not only do you have the clear best team in the country, in my opinion, in Alabama, but you could argue that you potentially have three legit Final Four contenders in that group — and two National Championship contenders. You have Arizona, which is a team that can win it all and Baylor — a team that I think could be a sneaky Final Four pick, but definitely Final Four caliber. Moving along, you also have Creighton as the 6-seed — by far the most talented 6-seed in the bracket. If they can regain some of that form at the beginning of the season, that is a very difficult bottom of the region.

RA: The East region, which boils down to the hottest team heading into the NCAA tournament, is a 5th seed(Duke ). Not to mention an underrated Tennessee, Memphis, and Kentucky team that are also in the bracket. The East region is also the home of the No. 1 team in the nation, making that region the hardest in the country.

ZP: I think it’s going to end up being the West Region. It’s loaded with Kansas as the one, UCLA as the two, Gonzaga as the three, and UConn as the four. It also features an interesting Illinois/Arkansas matchup as well as a St. Mary’s team as the five seed. Keep an eye on TCU as well.

Make your upset prediction for the first round and why

AL: There are a few that I can see but I will go with 11-seed Providence over 6-seed Kentucky. Despite some shakiness from Providence over the last few weeks, the way Kentucky limped to the finish line over the last two weeks is a cause of concern. Add in the Bryce Hopkins storyline — a transfer from Kentucky — who is having a tremendous season and someone who will look to have a big game. Providence also has five guys scoring in double-digits on the season. Kentucky has struggled against gritty teams and struggles to create easy opportunities at times. I think this sets up nice for Providence.

RA: Do not sleep on Penn State to send Texas A&M packing. I understand it’s not the most appealing upset. Nevertheless, a 10th seed beating a seventh seed still qualifies. Moreover, Penn State has momentum after nearly beating Purdue in the Big Ten tournament.

ZP: I think it’s going to be Furman over Virginia. I like this Furman team and they can score, potentially giving Virginia a challenge. If the shots aren’t going down for the Cavaliers, they could be in trouble.

Which team can make a Cinderella run?

AL: I think Charleston is a team that can make a run and get to the Sweet Sixteen. A potential second-round matchup with UVA isn’t as difficult as it typically can be. Virginia has struggled the back half of the season and are dealing with some injuries of their own. A first-round matchup against San Diego State isn’t overly intimidating as well.

RA: I like what Memphis can do. They are coming off a nail-biting loss against Houston but showed the ability to compete with the best in the nation. If they can take out Purdue in the round of 32 and then take out Duke in the sweet 16, then Memphis’ Cinderella story may end in confetti.

ZP: I think Arizona State could shake things up in that tough West Region. But it will be a TOUGH task. First, they have to beat TCU and could face a path of Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas. I think they have a shot at making a run to the Elite 8.

Which ACC team will go the furthest?

AL: I like Miami here. As long as they stay healthy, I think those guards and wings are too difficult to slow down consistently and even so, at least two of them will be on every night. If it’s a second-round matchup against Indiana, the Hurricanes have much more punch and firepower from the perimeter — something Indiana has struggled with this season. I think Miami can make an Elite Eight run.

RA: Duke will likely be in the NCAA championship game if they continue their play as of late.

ZP: I think it’s going to be Miami or Duke. Miami feels like a team that can really do damage in a tough Midwest Region. Meanwhile, I think Duke has the best path. With how the Blue Devils are playing, I think they can make it to the Final Four.

Which player will steal the show in the tournament?

AL: Outside of a guy like Brandon Miller for Alabama, a few on my radar would be either Jordan Miller or Isaiah Wong from Miami or Tyler Kolek of Marquette. Max Abmas is someone people have heard of before at Oral Roberts … if they beat Duke and go on a nice run, it’ll be all because of Abmas.

RA: Trayce Jackson-Davis.

ZP: Marcus Carr. Guard play wins in March and I think the Texas Longhorns have a legit chance to win it all. If they do, it will be on the shoulders of Carr.

Predict the Final Four and your national champion

AL: Alabama, Marquette, Texas, Gonzaga. With Alabama winning the title.

RA: Duke, Virginia, Kansas, and Indiana. Kansas wins it again.

ZP: I’ll go with Arizona, Marquette, Texas, and Gonzaga. I believe that Texas will cut down the nets.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire