Tar Heels find themselves with a high ranking on another list

If there’s a college basketball rankings list, chances are the UNC men’s basketball team is on it.

With last season being a rare exception, Carolina has proven to be a model of consistency. The Tar Heels have made 52 NCAA Tournament appearances, including 11 of the past 12, with six National Championships to show.

If UNC’s early-season results are any indication of the season it’ll have, signs are pointing in the right direction. Carolina is a perfect 5-0 at home, has wins against SEC powers Tennessee and Arkansas, plus has remained competitive in losses to college hoops blue bloods Villanova and UConn.

In college basketball correspondent Andy Katz’ Power 36 rankings, which are his personal best 36 teams in the game, Katz has the Tar Heels sitting at tenth.

Beating the 12th-ranked team on this list certainly helps. Losing to Villanova hurts, in terms of these rankings alone, but playing close with UConn for most of last Tuesday’s game certainly helps.

A win on Saturday evening against Kentucky, the 18th-ranked squad on Katz’ Power 36, would certainly benefit UNC when it comes time for the Big Dance. If Carolina endures another late-season slip-up and finds itself on the bubble, the selection committee could look back on this Saturday and say “Hey, UNC beat a quality Kentucky team. Put the Tar Heels in.”

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire