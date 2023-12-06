Tar Heels a team to watch for Georgia DB in transfer portal

The North Carolina Tar Heels have seen their fair share of players depart for the transfer portal since the 2023 season has ended. After a big exodus on the defensive side last year, the Tar Heels had to hit the portal hard for defensive backs.

And in this offseason, they may do the same.

One recruiting analyst believes North Carolina is a team to watch for former five-star recruit Nyland Green. The Georgia defensive back is in the transfer portal and should draw significant interest from a lot of teams. But On3’s Chad Simmons believes UNC, Arkansas and UCF are the teams to watch early on.

I’m told Arkansas, North Carolina and UCF are schools to watch early for the former star at Newton County (Ga.). https://t.co/KTcjxQuKSM — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) December 6, 2023

It makes sense for North Carolina, already losing some talent from the secondary to the transfer portal. With the secondary being an issue last season, improving that part of the defense should be important for Mack Brown and Gene Chizik.

