Tar Heels survive scare and avoid upset against Portland

The North Carolina Tar Heels survived a scare on Thanksgiving as they were tested all game long by Portland to open up the Phil Knight Invitational.

But in the end, UNC flexed its muscles and pulled away late to beat Portland 89-81 and advance in the winners bracket.

After UNC jumped out to a lead, Portland rallied back in the first half to take the lead. The Tar Heels led 40-38 at halftime but it was clear they were in a slugfest with the Pilots.

Portland even took the lead and held it for several minutes in the second half, giving UNC all they could handle. The Pilots drained 12 three-pointers led by four from Moses Wood and three from Tyler Robertson to pace them.

However, UNC’s push at the end was just too much.

Pete Nance and Caleb Love paced the Tar Heels in the second half, not letting the Pilots’ lead get more than five. Nance scored a career-high 28 points while Love added 23.

Armando Bacot finished the game with a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.

UNC will play the winner of Iowa State and Villanova on Friday afternoon.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire