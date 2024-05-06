Tar Heels still a top team in latest CBS Sports Top 25 and 1

The college basketball offseason has been a busy one so far.

It’s been a month since UConn completed its quest of going back-to-back by taking down Purdue in the national championship. And since then, there has been a lot of movement, especially in the transfer portal.

The latest move on Sunday featured former Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi, a UNC basketball target, picking Alabama over three other teams. That included UNC, who like Georgetown and Kansas State, lost out on the talented center to the CrimsonTide.

After the commitment for Omoruyi, CBS Sports updated their Top 25 and 1 and kept the Tar Heels at No. 3 overall:

This ranking is based on Hubert Davis’ Tar Heels returning three of the top five scorers – specifically RJ Davis, Elliot Cadeau and Seth Trimble – from a team that won the ACC regular-season title and secured a No. 1 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. UNC is also adding a top-10 recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Ian Jackson and Drake Powell – plus Belmont transfer Cade Tyson – that should give the program a chance to make a 22nd appearance in the Final Four.

Losing out on Omoruyi was tough for Hubert Davis and his staff but the good news is that they still have a very talented roster for the 2024-25 season. They do need to figure out the center position, which appears to be the final step in completing the roster.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire