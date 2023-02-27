Tar Heels still on ‘cut line’ after win over Virginia

Saturday’s win over Virginia gave the North Carolina Tar Heels a Quad 1 win, moving their record in those games to 1-9. The Tar Heels still have a chance for at least one more when they host Duke in the regular season finale.

The win also helped them in terms of the bubble as they entered that game on the wrong side. But how much did it help?

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has yet to release his updated Bracketology and likely wont until at the earliest Monday morning. However, ESPN has updated its bubble watch and for the Tar Heels, they are still on the cut line according to John Gasaway:

The great national talking point is no more: North Carolina won a Quad 1 game. Better still for the Tar Heels, this victory might stay Quad 1 and not degrade, as did the overtime win against Ohio State on a neutral floor in December. Whether or not defeating the Cavaliers in Chapel Hill will put UNC into the NCAA tournament is of course another matter. For now, an eight-point win at home over Tony Bennett’s team will in all probability give North Carolina a modest bump that still leaves the team right around the cut line. The suspense is going to continue as the Tar Heels play a road game at Florida State before hosting Duke in the season finale

The best route for UNC to take is to win the final two games against Florida State and then Duke. That would give them 20 wins on the year and barring anything crazy, should get them into the dance.

Going 1-1 or even 0-2 would mean they would have to rely on winning the ACC Tournament to get an automatic bid.

Buckle up, it’s going to be a big week ahead for the Tar Heels.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire