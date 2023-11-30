Tar Heels start fast, hold off late push to beat Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers entered Wednesday’s game in Chapel Hill ranked No. 1 in defense in the KenPom rankings. But that ranking will fall a little bit after North Carolina’s 100-92 win in the first SEC/ACC Challenge game for both teams.

North Carolina opened up a 28-12 lead in the first half at the 11-minute mark, including going 5-of-11 from the three-point line in that stretch.

With the big first-half lead, it was the best the Tar Heels looked in one-half in a very long time.

UNC built the lead out to 23 at 46-23 in the first half and went into the break up 61-39. They became the first team to score more than 35 in the first half against Tennessee, an impressive feat seeing that they have played both Kansas and Purdue so far.

The Tar Heels had four players finish the first half in double-figures scoring, as they had an all-around balanced attack. That was led by Harrison Ingram who had 15 points in the first half.

In the second half, things got a little too close for comfort.

Despite building a 24-point lead at one point, Tennessee came roaring back behind the play of Dalton Knect. The guard finished with 37 points, shooting 13 of 17 from the field, helping Tennessee cut the lead down to 7 at one point. The Volunteers caught fire from the field, shooting just under 70 percent in the second half.

But UNC was able to close it out with free throws despite going into a scoring drought in that second half.

R.J. Davis led the way with 27 points with Armando Bacot adding 22 and Harrison Ingram finishing with 20. Cormac Ryan returned after suffering an ankle injury and had 15 points off the bench.

Player of the Game

With R.J. Davis leading the way scoring-wise, we are going to go with him for our player of the game. Davis made 5 of his 11 three-point attempts including a few big ones in the second half.

What’s next?

North Carolina opens up ACC play on Saturday as they host Florida State for an afternoon showdown. The Seminoles entered Wednesday with a 4-1 record including a win over a ranked Colorado team.

