Tar Heels use late run in second half to get past Pitt

Friday’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinal matchup between North Carolina and Pitt was a slugfest. The two teams went at each other all game long until the Tar Heels were able to pull away late.

And as expected, it was another physical game like we saw in January.

The Tar Heels used a 10-3 run in the final 4:25 of the game to pull away and get a big 72-65 win to send them to the ACC title game. And they did so on the shoulders of RJ Davis and Armando Bacot.

Davis scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half and Bacot finished the game with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Pitt didn’t have an answer for Bacot in the paint as he delivered some big buckets in the second half and gave UNC second chances on the boards.

Pitt grabbed an early 7-point lead in the first half and then took a 35-33 lead into halftime. The Panthers were playing tough defense and hitting shots as Carlton Carrington delivered 24 points and got off to a hot start.

But in that second half, UNC answered back. The Tar Heels grabbed the lead midway through that second half but it was never really in control. Pitt would fight back and even tie the game at 62.

However, UNC used their experience and got key buckets down the stretch to seal the deal and punch their ticket to the next round.

Player of the Game

Armando Bacot. It was another double-double for Bacot which ties Ralph Sampson for second-most in ACC history. Bacot scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Pitt really had no answer for him. It was a vintage Bacot performance.

What’s Next?

The Tar Heels will play for the ACC Tournament title. They will face off against either Virginia or NC State. UNC is 1-0 against Virginia and 2-0 against NC State this year.

