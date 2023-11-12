Tar Heels rise two spots in AP Poll after exhilarating win over Duke

All the offense in North Carolina on Saturday could be found in Chapel Hill.

UNC and Duke provided college football fans with a thriller, combining for 916 yards and 92 points in a 47-45 UNC victory. The ground game was a major influence, with nearly 400 combined yards.

With the victory, Carolina moved to 8-2 ahead of its road matchup with Clemson. This is a pretty good mark, considering the Tar Heels are two weeks removed from a deflating loss against Georgia Tech.

There are plenty of ranked, 2-win teams still in college football – UNC happens to be one of them. The Tar Heels moved up two spots to 22 in the latest AP Poll, sandwiched between Kansas State and Tennessee.

Why the Tar Heels are behind a 3-loss Tennessee team, I don’t know. This really doesn’t matter, but it shows a clear SEC bias.

The only thing Carolina can do at this point is finish its season strong, as it’s out of contention for the ACC Championship Game and College Football Playoff. Wins at Clemson and N.C. State would certainly push UNC up the AP Poll rankings and put it in a better bowl game, but we know the boys in baby blue don’t have the best track record in postseason play.

