Tar Heels receive votes in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The UNC football program spent the bye week preparing for the Week 4 matchup against Notre Dame as the Tar Heels look to go 4-0 on the year.

But as UNC sat there on the bye week, it wasn’t likely they would crack a top 25 poll this week. Instead, the Tar Heels are still receiving votes in the updated USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll.

The Tar Heels once again received votes in the updated poll, earning 12 votes and putting them at No. 35 overall in the poll.

A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 25 Pittsburgh

Others Receiving Votes

Pittsburgh 210; Florida State 107; Appalachian State 68; Oregon State 57; Washington State 55; Cincinnati 37; Syracuse 24; Minnesota 24; Iowa State 15; North Carolina 12; Texas Christian 7; Kansas 5; Wisconsin 4; Air Force 4; Notre Dame 2; Mississippi State 2; Louisiana State 2; Duke 2; East Carolina 1; Coastal Carolina 1

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire