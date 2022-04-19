Tar Heels ranked high in first 2023 Bracketology

There is a LONG way to go until the 2023 NCAA Tournament and we mean, a LONG time. But that didn’t stop ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi from releasing his first mock bracket for next season.

Lunardi put together his mock bracket on Tuesday just a few weeks after the 2022 NCAA Tournament wrapped up. With some transfer news and players either declaring for the draft or returning, Lunardi has a good feel for the rosters next season although there will be some changes still.

For UNC fans, Lunardi has the Tar Heels as a No. 2 seed in the East Region matching up with Vermont in Greensboro.

The No. 1 seeds are as follows: Kentucky, Houston, UCLA and Baylor. The Bears are in UNC’s region which could set up a rematch in the Elite 8 from this past season’s round of 32 game in which UNC won.

Joining UNC on the No. 2 line is Kansas, Arkansas and Gonzaga.

A lot will change between now and Selection Sunday next season but it’s still fun to see where analysts have UNC in terms of talent for the upcoming season.

