Tar Heels to open up NCAA Lacrosse Tournament against Gators

After a regular season full of ups-and-downs, the UNC women’s lacrosse team put together a mini late-season run to boost its postseason stock.

North Carolina ended up losing to longtime rival UVA in its first ACC Tournament game, but that late-season push was enough to get the Tar Heels in the NCAA Tournament. They’ll be looking for their first National Title since 2022.

For its first-round matchup, UNC heads to a familiar location – Charlottesville, Va.

Yes, the same Charlottesville that houses UVA. North Carolina won in Charlottesville during the regular season, but its ACC Tournament loss was in Charlotte. NC.

Funny thing – the Tar Heels don’t even play the Cavaliers.

Instead, UNC will be facing Florida, arguably the nation’s hottest team with 17 consecutive wins.

Here’s a fun fact about this First Round matchup: North Carolina was the last team to beat the Gators, with a 19-10 victory in Chapel Hill back on Feb. 17. That win was part of a 4-1 February for the Tar Heels, with their only loss that month to James Madison in the season-opener.

Florida recently won its 10th-consecutive American Athletic Conference Tournament Championship, beating that same JMU team 21-11 on Saturday, May 4. The Gators play in the AAC for lacrosse, due to them and Vanderbilt being the only SEC schools that offer the sport.

Who will UNC play if it beats Florida?

We’ll let Saturday’s site location determine that for you.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire