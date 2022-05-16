Tar Heels offer OL prospect from Georgia

Mack Brown and the UNC football program might be off to a slow start in the 2023 recruiting class but it’s not for a lack of trying. The Tar Heels have their recruiting board set and while they only have a two-man class for 2023 so far, they continue to dish out offers in hopes of landing more recruits.

And one of the latest prospects is out of the state of Georgia.

Offensive lineman Gabriel Fortson is the latest prospect to earn an offer from UNC, announcing that the Tar Heels have offered him a scholarship on Friday with this Tweet he sent out:

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound interior offensive lineman hails from Kennesaw, Georgia and has a total of 13 offers in his recruitment.

While he’s an unranked prospect on 247Sports, Fortson’s recruitment is really starting to heat up and he will take visits this Summer to programs that are interested in him per Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. As of now, no visit is scheduled for UNC but it’s something we will keep an eye on moving forward.

